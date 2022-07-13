Grangeville Country Club
Women’s League
Tuesday (July 5)
First flight: Gross: Loretta Harper. Net: Val Stone.
Second flight: Gross: Teresa Groom. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Chip-ins: Joyce Vessey.
Thursday (July 7)
First flight: Gross: Cindy Hall, Lois Geary. Net: Jody Gordon.
Second flight: Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Birdies: Lois Geary, Kim Schmidt.
Chip-ins: Lynda Williams.
Men’s League
Wednesday (July 6)
First flight: Gross: Greg Stone – 36. Net: Steve Higgins – 34.
Second flight: Gross: Steve Clark – 40. Net: Max Cawley – 32.
Third flight: Gross: Justin DeFord – 42. Net: Jerry Brehmer – 34.
Fourth flight: Gross: Joe Wellard – 47. Net: Earl Musick, Eric Smith – 34.
Long drive: First flight: Stoney. Second flight: Randy Sullivan.
Long putt: First flight: Marty Willis – 8’5. Second flight: Max Cawley – 28’3.
KP: First flight: Chad Hill – 10’5. Second flight: Earl Musick – 9’6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.