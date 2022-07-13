Grangeville Country Club

Women’s League

Tuesday (July 5)

First flight: Gross: Loretta Harper. Net: Val Stone.

Second flight: Gross: Teresa Groom. Net: Lynn Sonnen.

Chip-ins: Joyce Vessey.

Thursday (July 7)

First flight: Gross: Cindy Hall, Lois Geary. Net: Jody Gordon.

Second flight: Net: Lynn Sonnen.

Birdies: Lois Geary, Kim Schmidt.

Chip-ins: Lynda Williams.

Men’s League

Wednesday (July 6)

First flight: Gross: Greg Stone – 36. Net: Steve Higgins – 34.

Second flight: Gross: Steve Clark – 40. Net: Max Cawley – 32.

Third flight: Gross: Justin DeFord – 42. Net: Jerry Brehmer – 34.

Fourth flight: Gross: Joe Wellard – 47. Net: Earl Musick, Eric Smith – 34.

Long drive: First flight: Stoney. Second flight: Randy Sullivan.

Long putt: First flight: Marty Willis – 8’5. Second flight: Max Cawley – 28’3.

KP: First flight: Chad Hill – 10’5. Second flight: Earl Musick – 9’6.

