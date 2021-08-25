Grangeville Country Club

Women’s League

Thursday Morning (Aug. 18)

First flight: Gross: Lynda Williams. Net: Jody Gordon. Second flight: Gross: Loretta Harper. Net: Lynn Sonnen.

Birdies: Lyndie McNab, Susan Brown. Chip-ins: Lyndie McNab (2), Susan Brown.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments