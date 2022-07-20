Grangeville Country Club

Men’s League

Wednesday (13)

First flight: Gross: Cooper – 35. Net: A. Uptmor – 32.

Second flight: Gross: Dave Wimer – 38. Net: Steve Clark – 35.

Third flight: Gross: Tim Johnson – 43. Net: J. Blackmer, D. Lustig, D. Tracy – 36.

Fourth flight: Gross: Randy Sullivan – 43. Net: Earl Musick – 32.

Long drive: First flight: Cooper. Second flight: R. Northrup.

Long putt: First flight: Adam Uptmor – 9’1”. Second flight: T. Wood, E. Musick – 3’+.

KP: First flight: Adam Uptmor – 10’ 9”. Second flight: Rodnea Peck – 15’ 4”.

Women’s League

Tuesday (July 12)

First flight: Net: Lois Geary

Second flight: Gross: Erin Grinda. Net: Kristy Brinderhoff.

Chip-ins: Teresa Groom.

