Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League (Week 4, June 14)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 36. Net: Jeff Blackmer 33.
Second flight: Gross: Cody Edwards 40. Net: Bryan Higgins 35, Skip Hall 35.
Third flight: Gross: Jerry Brehmer 44. Net: Randy Sullivan 35.
Fourth flight: Gross: Mike Asker 49. Net: Ryan Jaggi 34.
Long drive: Paul Burlo, Tate Berdoy.
Long putt: Max Beach 11-2, Gabe Kantner 7-3.
KP: Jeff Martin, Jim Schmidt 5-4.
Women’s League
Tuesday (June 13)
First flight: Gross: Lois Geary. Net: Terrie Helmich.
Second flight: Gross: Teresa Groom. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Chip-In: Becky Higgins.
Thursday (June 15)
First flight: Gross: Lois Geary.
