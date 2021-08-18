Women’s League

Tuesday Night (Aug. 10)

First flight: 1, Jess Willis / Amy Wright; 2, Lois Geary / Loretta Hooper.

Second flight: 1, Erin Grinde / Michele Windsor; 2t, Jennie Stewart / Jody Cahill; 2t, Lynn Sonnen / Teresa Groom.

Chip-ins: Lois Geary, Jess Willis.

Thursday Morning (Aug. 12)

First flight: Gross: Jody Gordon. Net: Teresa Groom, Lynda Williams. (Tie.)

