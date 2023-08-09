Men’s League (Week 11, Aug. 2)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 31. Net: Marty Willis 29.
Second flight: Gross: Brian Higgins 39. Net: Al Chenoweth 33.
Third flight: Gross: Randy Sullivan 39. Net: Jim Church 33.
Fourth flight: Mike Asker 41. Net: Gabe Kantner 33, Joe Wellard 33.
Long drive: Paul Burlo, Chris Wagner.
Long putt: Jeff Blackmer 12-10, Dennis Tracy 9-3.
KP: Adam Uptmor 10-10, Rodney Peck 13-11.
Men’s League (Week 10, July 26)
First flight: Gross: Marty Willis 34. Net: Adam Uptmor 32, Steve Clark 32.
Second flight: Gross: Dave Wimer 38. Net: Skip Hall 33.
Third flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt 40. Net: Randy Sullivan 34, Rodney Peck 34.
Fourth flight: Gross: Mike Wilsey 48. Net: Tyler Bransford 34, Casey Wilsey 34.
Long drive: Greg Stone, Tate Berdoy.
Long putt: Alex Cawley 7-0, Rockey Howe 2-9.
KP: Chuck Curley 10-6, Jake Stuber 10-10.
Women’s Leagues
Tuesday Night (July 25)
First fight: net: Erin Grinde.
Second flight: net: Teresa Groom.
Chip Ins: Erin Grinde.
Thursday Morning (July 27)
First gross: Lois Geary. First net: Lynn Sonnen.
Chip-In: Susan Brown.
Tuesday Night (Aug. 1)
First Flight: Net: Erin Grinde.
Second Flight: Net: Teresa Groom.
Birdies: Kim Schmidt.
Chip Ins: Kim Schmidt.
Thursday Morning (Aug. 3)
First Flight: Net: Lois Geary.
Birdies: Lois Geary.
Chip Ins: Lois Geary (2).
