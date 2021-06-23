Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League
Week 5 (June 16)
First Flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 36. Net: Allen Willis 32.
Second Flight: Gross: Steve Higgins 37. Net: Jim Schmidt 31.
Third Flight: Gross: Ed Eckert 37. Net: Jerry Brehmer 31.
Fourth Flight: Gross: Joe Jones 46. Net: Earl Musick 30.
Long Drive: Cooper Wright, Joe Jones.
Long Putt: Jim Schmidt 11-2, Neil Walstad 8-1.
KP: Al Chenoweth 13-3, Justin Pappani 30-7.
Women’s League
Tuesday Twilight (June 15)
Back 9 Scotchball: 1, Lois Geary and Loretta Harper 48. 2, Joyce Vessey and Val Stone 63.
Thursday Morning (June 17)
First Flight: Gross: Kim Schmidt. Net: Jody Gordon.
Second Flight: Gross: Terrie Helmich. Net: Diane Balch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.