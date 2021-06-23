Grangeville Country Club

Men’s League

Week 5 (June 16)

First Flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 36. Net: Allen Willis 32.

Second Flight: Gross: Steve Higgins 37. Net: Jim Schmidt 31.

Third Flight: Gross: Ed Eckert 37. Net: Jerry Brehmer 31.

Fourth Flight: Gross: Joe Jones 46. Net: Earl Musick 30.

Long Drive: Cooper Wright, Joe Jones.

Long Putt: Jim Schmidt 11-2, Neil Walstad 8-1.

KP: Al Chenoweth 13-3, Justin Pappani 30-7.

Women’s League

Tuesday Twilight (June 15)

Back 9 Scotchball: 1, Lois Geary and Loretta Harper 48. 2, Joyce Vessey and Val Stone 63.

Thursday Morning (June 17)

First Flight: Gross: Kim Schmidt. Net: Jody Gordon.

Second Flight: Gross: Terrie Helmich. Net: Diane Balch.

