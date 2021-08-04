Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League (July 28)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 33. Net: Marty Willis 33.
Second flight: Gross: Dave Wimer 40. Net: Steve Higgins 35.
Third flight: Gross: Justin DeFord 43. Net: Mike Wilsey 31.
Fourth flight: Gross: Joey Jones 43. Net: Russ Lindsley 33, Dave Jones 33.
Long drive: Tyke Trogdon, Joey Jones.
Long putt: Cooper Wright 9-10, Dave Jones 2-3.
KP: None.
Women’s League
Tuesday Night (July 27)
Chapman back 9 flight: 1, Amy Wright / Jess Willis; 2, Deb Dekay / Michelle Barger; 3, Lois Geary / Loretta Harper.
Regular play back 9 flight: 1, Kim Schmidt; 2, Cindy Hall; 3, Kirsten Jensen.
18 players for the night.
Thursday Morning (July 29)
First flight: Gross: Cindy Hall. Net: Kim Schmidt.
Second flight: Gross: Julie Hauger. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Birdie: Cindy Hall.
