Grangeville Country Club

Men’s League (July 28)

First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 33. Net: Marty Willis 33.

Second flight: Gross: Dave Wimer 40. Net: Steve Higgins 35.

Third flight: Gross: Justin DeFord 43. Net: Mike Wilsey 31.

Fourth flight: Gross: Joey Jones 43. Net: Russ Lindsley 33, Dave Jones 33.

Long drive: Tyke Trogdon, Joey Jones.

Long putt: Cooper Wright 9-10, Dave Jones 2-3.

KP: None.

Women’s League

Tuesday Night (July 27)

Chapman back 9 flight: 1, Amy Wright / Jess Willis; 2, Deb Dekay / Michelle Barger; 3, Lois Geary / Loretta Harper.

Regular play back 9 flight: 1, Kim Schmidt; 2, Cindy Hall; 3, Kirsten Jensen.

18 players for the night.

Thursday Morning (July 29)

First flight: Gross: Cindy Hall. Net: Kim Schmidt.

Second flight: Gross: Julie Hauger. Net: Lynn Sonnen.

Birdie: Cindy Hall.

