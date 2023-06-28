Grangeville Country Club
Women’s League
Tuesday (June 20)
First flight: Gross: Erin Grinde.
Thursday (June 22)
First flight: Gross: Lois Geary. Net: Kim Schmidt.
Men’s League (Week 5, June 21)
First flight: Gross: Al Willis 38. Net: Eric Kantner 35.
Second flight: Gross: Cody Edwards 38. Net: Nelson Bruzas 35.
Third flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt 40. Net: Mac Lefebvre 32.
Fourth flight: Gross: Andy McNab 47. Net: Earl Musick 36; Joe Wright 36.
Long drive: Miles Lefebvre, Mac Lefebvre.
Long putt: Skip Hall 17-4, Tyler Bransford 10-6.
KP: None.
