Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League (Week 4, June 9)
Individuals: First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 34. Net: Jeff Blackmer 35. Second flight: Gross: Jerime Zimmerman 40. Net: Jim Church 36, Reece Wimer 36, Skip Hall 36, Jim Schmidt 36. Third flight: Gross: Ed Eckert 42. Net: Andy McNab 34. Fourth flight: Gross: Rick Northrup 51, Eric Smith 51. Net: Wendell Thomas 33.
Long drive: Cooper Wright, Joe Jones.
Long putt: Allen Willis 5-7; Eric Smith 10-10.
KP: Jeff Blackmer 3-9; Wendell Thomas 21-11.
Teams (Week 4 of 11): 1, Inland Cellular 31; 2, Idaho Forest Group 30; 3, Cash & Carry 29.5; 4, Mountain View Dentistry 28.5; 5, Blackmer Funeral Home 24; 6t, Idaho Country Properties 23.5; 6t, Les Schwab Tires 23.5; 8, Idaho County Light & Power 23; 9, Apex Investment Advisors 20.5; 10t, State Farm Insurance 18.5; 10t, The Tire Guy 18.5.
Women’s League
Tuesday Night (June 8)
Front 9 Scotchball format: First flight: 1, Lois Geary/Kim Schmidt; 2, Erin Grinde/Kristy Brinkerhoff. Second flight: 1, Becky Higgins/Amy Wright; 2, Jeanie Stewart/Sam Stults.
