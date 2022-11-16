Kamiah’s defense came up with this stop on fourth down during the 1AD1 semifinal game played last Saturday, Nov. 12, at Holt Arena in Pocatello. The play led to the Kubs’ second touchdown, which put them briefly ahead, 12-6, during the second quarter
Kamiah’s 2022 football boys went undefeated in the Whitepine League and placed third in the 1AD1 classification. Pictured are (from left): back, coach Garrison Bretz, head coach Nels Kludt, Brady Cox, Chris George, Rehan Kou, Colton Ocain, Dave Kludt, Wyatt Wanaka, Dylan Kiele, Gunnar Wyatt, Kyler Usher, Logan Ringen (no helmet), Quentin Millage, coach John Little, coach Pat Eades, Gavin Schoening and coach Dallon Wheeler; front, Tomas Gonzalez, Connor Weddle, Everett Skinner, Colton Sams, William Millage, Kaden DeGroot, Porter Whipple and Everett Oatman.
Free Press / Andrew Ottoson
Kamiah’s 2022 football boys went undefeated in the Whitepine League and placed third in the 1AD1 classification. Pictured are (from left): back, coach Garrison Bretz, head coach Nels Kludt, Brady Cox, Chris George, Rehan Kou, Colton Ocain, Dave Kludt, Wyatt Wanaka, Dylan Kiele, Gunnar Wyatt, Kyler Usher, Logan Ringen (no helmet), Quentin Millage, coach John Little, coach Pat Eades, Gavin Schoening and coach Dallon Wheeler; front, Tomas Gonzalez, Connor Weddle, Everett Skinner, Colton Sams, William Millage, Kaden DeGroot, Porter Whipple and Everett Oatman.
POCATELLO — About six minutes before halftime, as the Kamiah football boys were protecting a 12-6 lead — their hard-earned advantage hewed from Grace’s rock-solid defense with touchdowns by Kaden DeGroot and Colton Ocain — when Porter Whipple and Wyatt Wanaka tore through the Grizzlies’ front line for a tackle in the backfield. In that moment, the Kubs looked close to taking control of the contest to decide which of these teams would advance to the 1AD1 state championship game.
Grace countered the Kubs’ surging defensive line with a hard count, drawing the Kamiah boys offside before the snap, trimming third-and-seven to third-and-two, which the Grizzlies made the go-ahead touchdown, for a 14-12 halftime lead on the way to a 38-12 win.
On the two-point conversion, Grace had one scoring pass called back for a personal foul and completed another when quarterback Tytan Anderson shook off pressure while escaping to his right, then found a receiver open on the far side of the formation, back to his left.
“They’ve got a lot of speed,” Kubs coach Nels Kludt said of Grace. “We couldn’t match up in every position, speed-wise, and they got us on the corner a couple of times. Their quarterback was a big difference-maker. They had some plays that we had snuffed out, taken care of, and that quarterback gets away and finds guys downfield. He’s probably the most talented we’ve played this year.”
The Kubs fell behind on Grace’s first drive, after the Grizzlies turned Kamiah’s initial possession into a turnover on downs. Taking over at their own 25, Grace ran 10 plays in a row — the last of which Colton Sams blew up in the backfield on first-and-goal from the four — before throwing a pass. That pass went to Dallon Draper, who Colton Ocain tackled just short of the goal line. After a penalty took Grace back to the six, Anderson ran in the opening score.
“We started out kind of slow,” Kludt said. “The kids played hard, though. They played well — not their best game of the season, but they still played hard — and Grace is a very good team. We have a measuring stick for next year, for where we go from this point. I’m proud of our kids, and proud of our season.”
Kamiah struck back with a long kickoff return by Everett Oatman, who started out toward his left and jitterbugged back across the field, racing down to the Grace 26. The Kubs then scored on fourth-and-22 with a throw from David Kludt to Kaden DeGroot, tying the score at 6-6.
“They’ve obviously had a connection all year, and they did it again in this game,” Kludt said. “I wish we could have done more of that.”
Kamiah stifled the next Grace possession after giving up nine yards to an option run on first down. The Kubs forced an incomplete pass, then William Millage and DeGroot stopped a run for no gain, then a host of Kubs stuffed a run in the backfield on fourth-and-short.
KHS then scored on a 17-yard run by Colton Ocain.
“He played well,” Kludt said. “I thought this game he would have a big game. He’s been on slippery turf the last couple of weeks and he’s such a shifty cutback runner — I thought this field would be a little more suited to his game, and he definitely showed it today.”
After Grace scored the go-ahead points, Kamiah drove to the Grace 25 before turning it over on downs. A sack by Porter Whipple forced Grace to punt with 15 seconds left in the first half, after which the Kubs tried a trick play, which Grace successfully defended.
Grace got the ball to start the third quarter, ran on seven consecutive plays to set up a touchdown pass, and went on to score the last 24 points of the game.
The Kubs finished 9-2 overall, and Grace is on to play Oakley for the 1AD1 state title on Nov. 17.
