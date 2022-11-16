POCATELLO — About six minutes before halftime, as the Kamiah football boys were protecting a 12-6 lead — their hard-earned advantage hewed from Grace’s rock-solid defense with touchdowns by Kaden DeGroot and Colton Ocain — when Porter Whipple and Wyatt Wanaka tore through the Grizzlies’ front line for a tackle in the backfield. In that moment, the Kubs looked close to taking control of the contest to decide which of these teams would advance to the 1AD1 state championship game.

Grace countered the Kubs’ surging defensive line with a hard count, drawing the Kamiah boys offside before the snap, trimming third-and-seven to third-and-two, which the Grizzlies made the go-ahead touchdown, for a 14-12 halftime lead on the way to a 38-12 win.

Kamiah's Colton Ocain photo

Kamiah's Colton Ocain brought down Grace's Dallon Draper just short of the goal line on this play.
Kamiah's Porter Whipple photo

Kamiah's Porter Whipple is pictured tackling Grace's Tytan Anderson.
