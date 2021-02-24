NAMPA — A standard size six basketball measures 28.5 inches in circumference, but during a state tournament and in the hands of a free throw shooter, such a sphere can hold the air of unlimited possibility for the player who possesses it, making her an arbiter over all the rest.
So it was when Kristin Wemhoff spun one in her hand, then let fly a free throw by which Prairie went ahead, 34-33, with four minutes left in the 1AD1 title game last Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, at the Ford Idaho Center.
Control over a basketball is always temporary and control over a basketball game is often quick to sway, but both are slow and ceremonial when there are free throws to be shot. During that last four minutes, most of the action was at the foul lines, with each team spinning up its orbs and making a few more than they missed as they combined for 44 attempts from the line during the contest. Grace turned the uneasy equilibrium to its advantage, with the tying shot followed by a pair at 3:02, which put Grace ahead 36-34. Grace doubled its advantage with a bit of hocus-pocus at 2:36, by which two misses from the line turned into one offensive rebound and one critical basket.
Prairie had a chance to trim that with a pair of free throws with 1:53 left, but neither went in and Grace ran the ensuing possession through standout Maniah Clegg, who stood a head taller than any Prairie player and who put in a field goal for a 40-34 lead, which Grace punctuated with a timeout with 1:36 remaining.
Prairie played back within five as Wemhoff drew a foul while posting up a smaller guard, but Grace’s combination of passing and free throw shooting extended the lead to 10, 45-35, on the way to a 45-37 final score.
Grace finished 13-for-24 from the line, and Prairie ended up 11-for-20.
The Pirates had played even-to-ahead into the fourth quarter, having led by eight on a jumper by Wemhoff at 33-25, one possession after Wemhoff and Madison Shears had combined to make it 31-25. Each of them scored 10 points during the title game. The duo scored 10 points apiece in the final.
Earlier in the tournament, Prairie had converted a 28-26 halftime lead over Rimrock into a 53-43 quarterfinal win. Three Pirates scored double-digits during that one: Shears (15), Wemhoff (12) and Delanie Lockett (10). During the semifinal against Lighthouse Christian, Prairie unleashed a 19-1 run during the second quarter, reversing an early deficit to lead by a dozen at the break. Holding Lighthouse to just 14 the rest of the way, PHS prevailed 50-32. Ellea Uhlenkott scored a team-high 11 as the Pirates forced 20 turnovers.
