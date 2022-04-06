GRANGEVILLE — Parent meeting for Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth baseball players is coming up at 6:30 p.m. April 14 at the GEMS multipurpose room. Eligibility is ages 10-12 for Cal Ripkin and ages 13-15 for Babe Ruth. All paperwork and fees are due at the time of the meeting.
