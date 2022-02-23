KUNA — The Grangeville basketball girls overcame a slow start to their 2A state tournament, trailing by a point after one quarter and then unleashing a 20-2 run during the second. They went on to win 58-38.

Reversing Grangeville’s fortunes against Declo, sophomore Abbie Frei scored nine points during the first half, on her way to a team-high 12, which senior Camden Barger matched.

“We got in a little bit of foul trouble at the start, and our bench stepped up,” GHS head coach Michelle Barger said. “I thought Abbie really stepped up huge when we needed a spark in the first half. They were guarding Camden and Bailey really tight. ... We knew Macy or Abbie or another guard would always be open — and Abbie made those big shots.”

