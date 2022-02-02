Cameran Green

Grangeville's Cameran Green is pictured shooting over a Kamiah player during the first half of the Bulldogs' win Jan. 31.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GRANGEVILLE — Three players scored double-figures Jan. 25 and GHS rapidly secured a double-digit lead on the way to a 58-37 home win over Kendrick. Camden Barger (13 points), Bailey Vanderwall (11) and Adalei Lefebvre (11) tipped the game to Grangeville, which stood at 15-3 overall with a Feb. 1 game against Orofino to be played.

Grangeville beat St. Maries 73-26, as Barger (14), Vanderwall (14) and Smith (13) all notched double-digits.

Barger scored a game-high 18 points against Kamiah, which Grangeville beat 51-13 on Jan. 31.

