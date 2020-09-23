GRANGEVILLE - Naomi Connolley scored three goals during the first half and the GHS girls went on to beat the Lewiston JV 3-2. Connolley's goals were assisted by Mia Rioux, and coach Susan Acton credited Jordan Click with having "adeptly organized the defense."
Next, Grangeville has road games scheduled this Friday and Saturday at Bonners Ferry and Timberlake. The girls kick off at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 and noon Sept. 26, with the boys to follow both days.
