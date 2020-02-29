Grangeville boys bop Declo, advance to 2A tournament

MCCALL — The Grangeville boys kept their turnovers to a minimum and capitalized on the lions' share of their scoring chances after halftime, turning a 17-16 lead at the break into a 45-31 win over Declo in the 2A state play-in held Feb. 29 at McCall-Donnelly High School.
"We took care of the ball and made our open shots," GHS coach Larson Anderson told the Free Press. "We'd have liked to have made some of the ones we missed during the first half, but I thought we did a lot of things well. Our defense played well, offensively we played well, and we took on their half-court traps, presses, man-to-man — it didn't matter. We were able to handle it all, and a lot of that comes from playing against St. Maries, who mix theirs up. Now we've just got to play some more tough games in Boise against some more guys who are huge."
Grangeville got 13 points from Aiden Anderson and 11 from Kyle Frei, while holding Declo without a double-digit scorer.
Anderson had pointed out Declo's size advantage to the Free Press before the game. "Where are my big guys," he asked rhetorically.
As it turned out, the Bulldogs dominated inside and outside, widening their scoreboard advantage with Frei's jump-shot from the elbow for a 27-19 lead midway through the third quarter prompting a Declo timeout. Declo worked out a third-chance basket after that timeout, but Grangeville scored the last three hoops of the third as well as the first of the fourth to go up by 15.
Anderson said the lead didn't feel comfortable to him until Declo sent in its backups with about 50 seconds left, but Declo never cut it within 10.
Grangeville is on to play North Fremont in the first round March 5 at Capital High School in Boise.
"I haven't looked at the bracket except to see if we'd play early or late on that first day," Anderson said. "So I have some work to do before we go down. Today, I'm just proud of the boys."
