The Grangeville boys beat Clearwater Valley 61-49 Thursday night, on the strength of double-digit scoring by Aiden Anderson (15 points), Kyle Frei (13) and Caleb Frei (10). The CV boys got 17 points from Tyler Pressley and 11 from Connor Jackson, but the Rams' cheering section offered up its biggest cheer of the night for injured senior guard Tyce Pfefferkorn. He sat out with a limp for all but the opening tip and the final shot — a three-pointer he canned from the right wing side with about 20 seconds left.
The contest had been close through three quarters, with Pressley's jumper keeping it within six at the end of that period. Grangeville had trailed 28-27 at halftime, but led by as many as eight during the third. Pressley scored a traditional three-point play starting the fourth, but GHS notched a 12-3 run that decided the game.
The baskets during that sequence went as follows: Caleb Frei scored a jump shot. Caleb Frei posted up for two. Tate Pfefferkorn scored a free throw. Caleb Frei scored again. Laban Francis scored a free throw. Caleb Frei posted up for two, and Kyle Frei posted up for two points and a 53-43 Grangeville lead.
It marked the regular season finale for both teams; their respective district tournaments start next week.
