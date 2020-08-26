This season, the Bulldogs will play a more defensive formation, moving a midfielder to a defensive position in front of standout goalkeeper Brian Gomez. They’ll also have players taking on new defensive roles within that formation, such as the repositioning of Owen Ruklic to center back.
These changes are partly imperative, with Grangeville having graduated both center back Alec Rioux and midfielder Jesus Perez – who took essentially every penalty kick for GHS the past three seasons and in doing so became one of the most prolific scorers in the program’s five-year history. But the change is also aimed at addressing trouble the Bulldogs had last season.
“We lost too many games where we scored enough goals to win,” Grangeville boys soccer head coach Mike Connolley told the Free Press, “where we'd score three or four goals and yet we would still end up losing the match.”
Other departures include graduate Aiden Anderson and Jake Wren, who is attending school elsewhere.
Despite the changes, the Bulldogs will be familiar to those who have followed the team.
“We’ve got a lot of experience,” Connolley said. “I feel like we're fairly deep. We definitely have good starters and good subs coming in off the bench. So I feel like, you know, we should be able to always have good players on the field that know their positions and who are athletic.”
Bringing back seven seniors is one team strength, he said, and quickness is another. So too with the commitment players showed the program during the off-season.
“They've been putting time in over the summer, spending time up on the soccer field, you know, working on skills, working on short placement, working on dynamic moves,” Connolley said. “They also seem to have shown up in shape, so they've been doing some conditioning over the summer as well.”
Ruklic is one of the team captains, and tireless midfielder Emilio Barela is the other.
Joining the team this fall is Tommy Reynolds, and freshman Jack Bransford has already shown enough scoring capability to see playing time as a substitute forward.
Barela is returning from an ankle injury that kept him out most of last season. He and Dalton Dennis have shown improvement, as has Aidan Acton, who established himself as a prime scoring threat last fall.
Around the Intermountain League, the Bonners Ferry boys have been supreme, and relative newcomer Coeur d’Alene Charter looks like an emerging powerhouse. Timberlake is also well-established near the top of the standings. All of these teams appear on track for strong seasons once again; Grangeville had scheduled an Aug. 22 home game against CDA Charter, but that one has been called off. Thus Grangeville will open at home against non-league McCall at 5 p.m. Aug. 26, with an Aug. 28 home game against Timberlake also to serve as an early test.
“Timberlake is always tough,” Connolley said. “We've been able to play with really any of those top three teams for runs during the game. But we just haven't gotten over the hurdle of actually beating any of those top three teams yet.”
St. Maries has called a late start to its season, so the Lumberjacks’ Sept. 12 visit to Grangeville is cancelled. Grangeville’s regular season finale is slated for Oct. 10 at St. Maries, with the district tournament to start Oct. 12.
