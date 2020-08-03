Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

The Grangeville High School cheer team athletes and parents will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the GHS library to organize for the 2020-21 season. Freshmen, juniors and those who are new to the program must have sports physicals to be on the team. Evaluations begin Aug. 10, at a time to be announced. Questions? Contact Renita Lee, 208-983-5772.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.