ASOTIN — The baseball Bulldogs hadn’t beaten Asotin during Lee Nadiger’s time head coaching the Grangeville boys, but that streak ended with a 9-8 GHS win last Wednesday, March 23. Grangeville led from the top of the first inning, when Miles Lefebvre led off with a single, Cody Klement advanced him with a fielder’s choice grounder and Jared Lindsley drove him in with a base hit. Then, with one out, Caleb Frei singled to right field, scoring Klement for a 2-0 early lead.
Asotin clawed back to 2-1 during the bottom half, but GHS extended it to 4-1 in the top of the second, with Sam Lindsley singling to left field and Ray Holes tripling to right, then scoring on a balk. Asotin drew within 4-3 during the bottom half, but Grangeville added two more during the top of the third, with Frei reaching on an error, Sam Lindsley drawing a walk, and both scoring against sorry defense.
GHS pushed it to 7-4 during the fifth, when a two-out walk drawn by Taven Ebert turned into another unearned run. Asotin took a tentative lead during the bottom of the sixth, 8-7, but Grangeville pushed two runs across during the top of the seventh. Ebert led off with a walk, Holes flied out, Lefebvre was hit by a pitch, and Klement poked a 2-2 pitch past the second baseman, plating pinch runner Rusty Baggett and Lefebvre for the go-ahead runs.
Lefebvre made short work of the bottom of the seventh, having relieved Holes on the mound during the sixth, Holes having relieved starter Klement earlier in the game. Two quick strikeouts and a fly to center field ended it.
Grangeville then blew out Kamiah 17-0 on March 24.
With the wins, Grangeville (4-5) hit spring break and is next on to open Central Idaho League play with a visit from Orofino at 4 p.m. April 5 at GHS. It’s scheduled as a doubleheader with the late game at 6 p.
