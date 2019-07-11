American Legion Posts 152 and 37 will receive the proceeds of an 18-hole four-man best-ball golf tournament to be held at 9 a.m. July 27. Prizes include a half-day fishing trip and a full-day fishing trip. Entry is $65 per golfer, including green fee and pulled pork sandwich lunch. Women are welcome. Contact Maggie Abbott to sign up at 208-507-1777.
Grangeville Country Club to host American Legion benefit July 27
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys linebacker, is Kendall’s newest spokesperson
- White Bird Bar and Grill open for business
- Border Days 2019: Fun runners have fun runs
- Update: Page named Border Days 2020 queen; Remacle is princess
- Howard takes on United Methodist pastorate
- CIEA lawsuit against MVSD claiming public records violation dismissed
- Nezperce News: Luau in Lions Park for Prairie Days
- Idaho County cities see less than 1 percent growth in past two years
- Border Days 2019 – interviews with participants
- Brager, resident of France, prepares his new mules for two-year trip across U.S., Canada
Images
Videos
Latest News
- UK Elite Soccer Camp coming up in Grangeville
- CV football camps coming up
- Grangeville Country Club to host American Legion benefit July 27
- IDOL unveils new service model
- Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys linebacker, is Kendall’s newest spokesperson
- Border Days 2019 – interviews with participants
- CIEA lawsuit against MVSD claiming public records violation dismissed
- Stites Days set for this weekend, July 12, 13
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.