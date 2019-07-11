American Legion Posts 152 and 37 will receive the proceeds of an 18-hole four-man best-ball golf tournament to be held at 9 a.m. July 27. Prizes include a half-day fishing trip and a full-day fishing trip. Entry is $65 per golfer, including green fee and pulled pork sandwich lunch. Women are welcome. Contact Maggie Abbott to sign up at 208-507-1777.

