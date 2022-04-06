PARMA — The Grangeville softball girls played last Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, at Parma and Melba, where the host teams won all three games. Parma prevailed 10-9 in the first of the set, and Melba swept a doubleheader 7-6 and 12-6.

Grangeville’s hits during the late game against Melba included doubles by Adalei Lefebvre and Mattie Thacker. Their bats had been livelier earlier in the day, with eight singles — one apiece for eight players — plus a double by Adri Anderson, who notched two hits and three RBI in that contest. Grangeville outhit Parma the previous day, led by Thacker, who hit for the cycle with a home run, a triple and a double among her five hits. Lefebvre, Madalyn Green, and Macy Smith all added doubles.

“The girls played well, but we lost all three,” coach Jerime Zimmerman said.

Next up, GHS plays at Glenns Ferry this Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, then hosts Orofino for two on April 12, starting at 4 p.m.

