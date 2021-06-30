GRANGEVILLE — A youth football camp for grades 4-8 will be held Aug. 10-11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, cost $35, at GHS. This is the senior project of Miles Lefebvre and Ethan Nail. Registration forms are at Green Acres. Contact Jeff Adams, 208-507-1616, or Lefebvre, 208-315-7463.

