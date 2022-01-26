KOOSKIA — Adalei Lefebvre, who has made her mark with the Grangeville varsity this season, booked 16 points and 11 rebounds during the JV Bulldogs’ 54-40 win over Clearwater Valley on Monday night, Jan. 24. Her hoops included several early in the second quarter, when GHS transformed a 14-14 tie into a 22-14 lead. CV closed to within three points, 27-24, before halftime. Grangeville pushed it back to five late in the second quarter and turned it into a blowout with 15 consecutive points including a triple by Adri Anderson that made it a 20-point margin, 44-24.
For CV, Kadance Schilling scored 16 points and Shada Edwards notched 12.
Grangeville’s Abbie Frei — who has also played significant varsity minutes this season — scored 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.