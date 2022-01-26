KOOSKIA — Adalei Lefebvre, who has made her mark with the Grangeville varsity this season, booked 16 points and 11 rebounds during the JV Bulldogs’ 54-40 win over Clearwater Valley on Monday night, Jan. 24. Her hoops included several early in the second quarter, when GHS transformed a 14-14 tie into a 22-14 lead. CV closed to within three points, 27-24, before halftime. Grangeville pushed it back to five late in the second quarter and turned it into a blowout with 15 consecutive points including a triple by Adri Anderson that made it a 20-point margin, 44-24.

For CV, Kadance Schilling scored 16 points and Shada Edwards notched 12.

Grangeville’s Abbie Frei — who has also played significant varsity minutes this season — scored 13.

