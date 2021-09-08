BONNERS FERRY — Adding five touchdowns to a field goal and a spotless defensive performance, Bonners Ferry beat Grangeville 43-0 last Friday night, Sept. 3. The Bulldogs slipped to 0-2 on the season, and will play at Weiser this Friday night, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. MT.
Coach Jeff Adams called it a “reality check” after the Bulldogs played Moscow within a touchdown the week before. “We just didn’t get off the bus, we didn’t execute and we didn’t play well,” he told the Lewiston Tribune.
