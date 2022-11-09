Grangeville's 2022-23 girls basketball players photo

Grangeville's 2022-23 girls basketball players (pictured from left) are: back row, Emmie Told, Natalie Long, Mattie Thacker, Madalyn Green, Adalei Lefebvre, Addisyn Vanderwall, Ila Wilkinson and Halle Told; front row, Adri Anderson, Caryss Barger, Dusty Bashaw, Abbie Frei, Makenna York and Kinzley Adams.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GRANGEVILLE — Having pushed past Melba into third place during the 2A state tournament back in February, the GHS basketball girls will open this Friday, Nov. 11, at Melba. With visits to defending state champion Cole Valley on Nov. 12 and 3A McCall on Nov. 15, the Bulldogs face very strong opposition at the outset of their 2022-23 season.

“We have our toughest schedule ever,” head coach Michelle Barger said. “I didn’t really mean it for it to be that, but I’m okay for the challenge and I like a tough schedule. … Melba took fourth to us at state, and they return everybody. We play Parma for our home opener, and they went to 3A state last year. We have the Avista Tournament again this year, and we play a lot of hard teams, like Moscow.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments