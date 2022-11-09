GRANGEVILLE — Having pushed past Melba into third place during the 2A state tournament back in February, the GHS basketball girls will open this Friday, Nov. 11, at Melba. With visits to defending state champion Cole Valley on Nov. 12 and 3A McCall on Nov. 15, the Bulldogs face very strong opposition at the outset of their 2022-23 season.
“We have our toughest schedule ever,” head coach Michelle Barger said. “I didn’t really mean it for it to be that, but I’m okay for the challenge and I like a tough schedule. … Melba took fourth to us at state, and they return everybody. We play Parma for our home opener, and they went to 3A state last year. We have the Avista Tournament again this year, and we play a lot of hard teams, like Moscow.”
Joining the Central Idaho League this season is Kellogg.
“I think Kellogg’s going to be pretty good,” Barger said. “I think they’re going to give us a run for our money. I think Orofino is probably about the same, and St. Maries is probably about the same. They have new coaches, so hopefully they’ll both be better.”
Priest River is in the district, but is not presently scheduled.
Much of last season’s state tournament team graduated, including five players who played 10-plus minutes during that trophy game win over Melba: Camden Barger, Macy Smith, Talia Brown, Cameran Green, and Bailey Vanderwall.
“I’m not saying that we’re going to be worse, but we’re definitely different,” Barger said. “We’re younger, and experience matters, but that said, I think we’re going to be great. From the things that I’ve seen so far, the fact is, we really are pretty strong. We only have 14 girls out but it’s a strong 14 and they can play all the way through.”
Barger hadn’t yet decided on a starting five as of Monday, Nov. 7.
“I do not have a starting five and I think it might change throughout the season,” she said. “It could change every week. I think it’s going to make these folks work harder in practice and push them to be better.”
Returning having tasted state tournament play last season are forwards Adalei Lefebvre (who played 18 minutes against Melba during that trophy game) and Madalyn Green, and guards Abbie Frei (who played 19 minutes during that trophy game), Mattie Thacker and Adri Anderson.
“Maddie, Adri and Abbie are going to be great returning from last year,” Barger said. “Madalyn can play a guard-post, and Adalei, we’re trying to work her into a guard-post as well. We want them to play the outside and go in, too, and I think they’re going to be a killer combo.”
Also penciling among Grangeville’s top-seven are incoming freshmen Caryss Barger and Addisyn Vanderwall — the younger sisters of Camden and Bailey, who featured prominently for Grangeville the past four years.
“They’re probably stronger than their sisters,” Barger said. “That’s a good thing. They play differently dynamically — they’re just different players than their sisters were.”
The games at Melba are at 6 p.m. MT junior varsity and 7:30 p.m. MT varsity on Friday night, Nov. 11. The Cole Valley games are JV at 1:30 p.m. MT and varsity at 3 p.m. MT. The Bulldogs are set to visit McCall on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Grangeville hosts Parma on Nov. 18 at an unusual start time that Friday: noon for the JV and 1:30 p.m. for the varsity. GHS then visits Council Nov. 29, followed by the annual Idaho County Shootout at 6 p.m. on the first Friday night in December, Dec. 2.
