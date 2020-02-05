With a 59-31 win last Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Maries, Grangeville locked up the Central Idaho League’s best regular season record as well as the top seed in the upcoming District I-II tournament.
“I thought St. Maries really came out strong the first quarter,” Bulldogs head coach Michelle Barger told the Free Press. “We made some adjustments and really tightened our defense up which led to some excellent offensive opportunities.”
She commended tough play by Camden Barger and Zoe Lutz
“Zoe was really getting beat up inside the first half and came out strong and had an excellent second half for us,” she said. “Camden really played some great defense against their best player. ... She is such a great floor general, she understands the game of basketball so well and can adjust our defense and offense to what the other team is giving us.”
Lutz posted a 13-10 double-double which included eight offensive rebounds. Barger, who also scored 13, tallied three three-pointers. Bailey Vanderwall scored 12. “Any time you get three in double figures, you know that you are sharing the ball and playing well as a team,” she said, highlighting play by Megan Bashaw, Colby Canaday, Talia Brown, Macy Smith and Makayla Roberts. “We are really building some momentum going into districts and I would like to see that continue on to state.”
Coming — Grangeville’s regular season finale is tonight, Feb. 5, against Orofino, with tip-off at 6 p.m. Barger said she would like to see support for seniors Colby Canaday, Hayden Hill, Makayla Roberts, Paige Layman, Iseyda LaCombe, Makayla Roberts and Kim Kashmitter: “I love all of these like they are my own and am so proud of their commitment to GHS girls basketball.”
