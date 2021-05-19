COEUR D’ALENE — The Clearwater Valley tennis team put two boys in the district singles title match last weekend, and Josh Francis topped teammate Gabe Kirish for the No. 1 overall seed, which, in theory, comes with more favorable seeding at the state tournament.
“They were excited to play each other,” CV coach Jeff Swan said. “It was more friendly than it might have been against someone from a different team, but they both really wanted that title.”
Grangeville qualified 12: On the girls side, Cameran Green, Bella Dame, Amber Olsen, Emmy Told, Hailey Goicoa, Ginger Goins, Bailey Kinsley, and Talia Brown, and on the boys side, Aiden Acton, Dane Kinsley, Logan Bishop and Isaac Van Domelan,
“They all played really, really well,” GHS coach Brennan Wright said. “You know your kids can play at a high level, and that it’s a matter of if they can bear down and focus and get it done, and our kids did that.”
Sebastian Darwish might have qualified in boys singles, if he hadn’t had to withdraw due to illness, Wright said.
CV’s Ashton Mangun took second in the girls singles.
Jerad Murray and Kaylee Graves took third in mixed doubles, for which Murray scored boys team points, as did Axl Fairbanks, who paired with Peyton Andrews and took fifth place in mixed doubles.
“With a first, second, third and fifth, that was enough for the boys to win the district championship,” Swan said.
In girls doubles, Eleah Swan and Ashlyn Ledeboer took fourth place.
The smallest of the tennis state tournaments is the 3A meet which begins at 8 a.m. MT at both sites both days Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, in the Nampa area. Boys singles, girls singles and girls doubles are scheduled at Ridgevue High School, and boys doubles and mixed doubles will be played at Sage Valley Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.