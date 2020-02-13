“We were ourselves tonight.”
KOOSKIA — That’s what Grangeville girls basketball coach Michelle Barger told the Free Press after the Bulldogs fininished off their second successive District II title with a 51-29 win over Orofino Feb. 12 at Clearwater Valley High School.
Orofino’s defensive plan — which had held Grangeville to six points during the first quarter earlier in the district tournament — broke down quickly. The first hoop of the game came at the right block, where Camden Barger’s sharp diagonal pass from the opposite wing found Bailey Vanderwall wide open. Orofino leveled at 2-2, but Grangeville scored the next 13 points and put the outcome out of question within the first four minutes. Colby Canaday scored off a pass from Vanderwall, then Barger got a layup, then Barger hit a three off a pass from Vanderwall, then Macy Smith scored off an offensive rebound, then Talia Brown scored off a pass from Smith. These hoops made it 13-2 and prompted an Orofino timeout with 4:43 left in the first quarter.
Barger finished with 13 points and had the night’s only double-digit total; 10 Bulldogs scored.
Coming — Grangeville (18-4) faces the loaded side of the 2A state tournament, their first game of which tips off at 3 p.m. MT Feb. 20.
