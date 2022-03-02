Week 8

Singles: Class AA 24 – Bob Aiken, Josh Bransford, Cliff Greenhaw, Pepper Harman, Darrell Howard, Brian Lorentz and Logan Schumacher, 23 – Tim Schumacher; Class A 24 – Ralph Kaschmitter and John Vreiling, 23 – Jeff Farris, Shane Paul; Class B 24 – Sara Vreiling, 23 – Shelia Davenport, Morgan Drew, Tim Kaschmitter and Gianna Skovajsa; Class C 22 – Karl Crea, 17 – Shannon Hill and Tyke Trogdon; Class D 19 – Owen McIntire and Rachel Kaschmitter, 18 – Macenzie Farris.

Handicap: Short yd 23 – Bob Aiken, Karl Crea, Jeff Farris and Cody Vreiling, 22 – Shelia Davenport and Mike Lerandeau; Mid yd 24 – Tom Felkel and Roy Schumacher, 23 – Bill McMahon; Long yd 22 – Wendell Thomas, 21 – Ken Slabach.

Doubles: Class A 46 – Bill McMahon, 45 – Brad Baker; Class B 47 – Rod Behler, 46 – Jeff Farris; Class C 44 – Dave Crouser, 40 – Paul Davenport.

Continentals: 23 – Bill McMahon, 22 – Josh Bransford and Morgan Drew.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments