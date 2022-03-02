Week 8
Singles: Class AA 24 – Bob Aiken, Josh Bransford, Cliff Greenhaw, Pepper Harman, Darrell Howard, Brian Lorentz and Logan Schumacher, 23 – Tim Schumacher; Class A 24 – Ralph Kaschmitter and John Vreiling, 23 – Jeff Farris, Shane Paul; Class B 24 – Sara Vreiling, 23 – Shelia Davenport, Morgan Drew, Tim Kaschmitter and Gianna Skovajsa; Class C 22 – Karl Crea, 17 – Shannon Hill and Tyke Trogdon; Class D 19 – Owen McIntire and Rachel Kaschmitter, 18 – Macenzie Farris.
Handicap: Short yd 23 – Bob Aiken, Karl Crea, Jeff Farris and Cody Vreiling, 22 – Shelia Davenport and Mike Lerandeau; Mid yd 24 – Tom Felkel and Roy Schumacher, 23 – Bill McMahon; Long yd 22 – Wendell Thomas, 21 – Ken Slabach.
Doubles: Class A 46 – Bill McMahon, 45 – Brad Baker; Class B 47 – Rod Behler, 46 – Jeff Farris; Class C 44 – Dave Crouser, 40 – Paul Davenport.
Continentals: 23 – Bill McMahon, 22 – Josh Bransford and Morgan Drew.
