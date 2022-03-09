Week 9
Singles: Class AA 25 – Pepper Harman, Cliff Greenhaw, Tim Schumacher, Cody Vrieling, 23 – Darrell Howard; Class A 24 – Mark Baune, Shane Paul, Jeff Farris, 23 – John Vrieling, Mike Lerandeau; Class B 24 – Tim Kaschmitter, 23 – Morgan Drew, Al McCulley, Matt Prewett, Dale Wemhoff; Class C 22 – Jack Bransford, 21 – Tyke Trogdon; Class D 20 – Macenzie Farris, 18 – Owen McIntire, Rachel Kaschmitter.
Handicap: Short yd – 25 Cody Vrieling, 23 Shane Paul; Mid yd – 22 Ton Felkel, 21 Josh Bransford; Long yd – 22 Al McCulley, Rod Behler, Ken Slabach, 21 Wendell Thomas.
Doubles: Class A 44 – Bill McMahon, 43 – Bob Aiken, Logan Schumacher; Class B 45 – Brian Lorentz, Jeff Farris, 44 – Rod Behler; Class C 41 – Shane Paul, 40 – Bill Stolz.
Continentals: 22 Morgan Drew, 21 Josh Bransford, Bill McMahon.
