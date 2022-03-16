Week 10
Singles: Class AA 25 – Darrell Howard, Brian Lorentz, Bill McMahon, Tim Schumacher, 24 – Bob Aiken, Josh Bransford, Cody Vrieling; Class A 25 – Roy Schumacher, John Vrieling, 24 – Dave Crousser, Steve Havel; Class B 24 – Daryl Mullinix, Matt Prewett, Kevin Schmidt, 23 – Shelia Davenport, Tim Kaschmitter, Al McCulley, Dale Wemhoff; Class C 22 – Jack Bransford, Karl Crea, Tyke Trogdon, 20 – Shannon Hill; Class D 20 – Macenzie Farris, 19 – Rachel Kaschmitter.
Handicap: Short yd 25 – Jeff Farris, Bob Aiken, 24 – Shelia Davenport, Darrell Howard; Mid yd 24 – Tim Schumacher, Logan Schumacher, Dale Wemhoff, 23 – Josh Bransford, Roy Hill, Bill McMahon; Long yd 22 – Neal Walstad, Brian Lorentz, 20 – Wendell Thomas, Ken Slabach.
Doubles: Class A 43 – Bob Aiken, 42 – Logan Schumacher; Class B 44 – Rod Behler, 40 – Brian Lorentz; Class C 42 – Shane Paul, 41 – Bill Stolz.
Continentals: 22 – Bill McMahon, 21 – Morgan Drew.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.