Week 10

Singles: Class AA 25 – Darrell Howard, Brian Lorentz, Bill McMahon, Tim Schumacher, 24 – Bob Aiken, Josh Bransford, Cody Vrieling; Class A 25 – Roy Schumacher, John Vrieling, 24 – Dave Crousser, Steve Havel; Class B 24 – Daryl Mullinix, Matt Prewett, Kevin Schmidt, 23 – Shelia Davenport, Tim Kaschmitter, Al McCulley, Dale Wemhoff; Class C 22 – Jack Bransford, Karl Crea, Tyke Trogdon, 20 – Shannon Hill; Class D 20 – Macenzie Farris, 19 – Rachel Kaschmitter.

Handicap: Short yd 25 – Jeff Farris, Bob Aiken, 24 – Shelia Davenport, Darrell Howard; Mid yd 24 – Tim Schumacher, Logan Schumacher, Dale Wemhoff, 23 – Josh Bransford, Roy Hill, Bill McMahon; Long yd 22 – Neal Walstad, Brian Lorentz, 20 – Wendell Thomas, Ken Slabach.

Doubles: Class A 43 – Bob Aiken, 42 – Logan Schumacher; Class B 44 – Rod Behler, 40 – Brian Lorentz; Class C 42 – Shane Paul, 41 – Bill Stolz.

Continentals: 22 – Bill McMahon, 21 – Morgan Drew.

