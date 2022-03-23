Week 10
Singles: Class AA – Bill McMahon 198, runner-up Tim Schumacher 194; Class A – Roy Schumacher 192, runner-up Jeff Farris 192; Class B – Tim Kaschmitter 189, runner-up Daryl Mullinix 185; Class C – Tyke Trogdon 161, runner-up Karl Crea 158; Jan Brannan won flip 177, runner-up Shelia Davenport 177; Junior – Jack Bransford 175, runner-up Owen McIntire 152; Sub-Junior – Kane McIntire 110; Veteran – Ken Slabach 182, runner-up Cliff Greenhaw 180; Senior Veteran – Steve Havel 192, runner-up Darrell Howard 188; Husband & Wife – Brad and Bambi Baker 366.
Handicap: Short yd – Cody Vrieling 188, runner-up Jeff Farris 187; Mid yd – Bill McMahon 181, runner-up Roy Schumacher 180; Long yd – Brian Lorentz 157, runner-up Ken Slabach 157.
Doubles: Class A – Bill McMahon 358, runner-up Logan Schumacher 346; Class B – Rod Behler 347, runner-up Brian Lorentz 345; Class C – Paul Davenport 318, runner-up Bill Stolz 311.
Continentals: Bill McMahon 178, runner-up Josh Bransford 176.
High Overall: Champion – Bill McMahon 737.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.