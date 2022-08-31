GRANGEVILLE — Having played St. Maries within a goal during a 2-1 loss last Thursday, Aug. 25, the boys soccer Bulldogs took a 5-0 loss at Bonners Ferry on Aug. 26. The girls fell to both opponents by 9-0 scores.
The decisive goal against St. Maries came late, and by way of a penalty kick. Before that, the Bulldogs had led 1-0 after Tucker Young scored off a perfectly-weighted through ball from Tayden Stokes-Nuxoll late in the first half.
St. Maries tied it during the second half, then scored the go-ahead marker after a handball penalty with three minutes to go in the game.
“The Bonners Ferry game was an 80-minute defensive drill,” boys head coach Jason Weber said. “We were outshot 48-5. I was hoping for a better stand there. I’d have liked a day between games to get refreshed, not that it’d have changed the score much. They can field a different athlete than we can now.”
GHS showed more capability against St. Maries. “The midfield play was mature,” Weber said. “We played up with two midfielders, and Adrian Rodriguez won a lot of battles out there.”
Next, Grangeville’s girls visit Clarkston Sept. 6 and the boys host Timberlake Sept. 10.
