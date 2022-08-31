Soccer - Grangeville vs. St. Maries photo

Grangeville's Tucker Young scored the Bulldogs' first goal of 2022.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GRANGEVILLE — Having played St. Maries within a goal during a 2-1 loss last Thursday, Aug. 25, the boys soccer Bulldogs took a 5-0 loss at Bonners Ferry on Aug. 26. The girls fell to both opponents by 9-0 scores.

The decisive goal against St. Maries came late, and by way of a penalty kick. Before that, the Bulldogs had led 1-0 after Tucker Young scored off a perfectly-weighted through ball from Tayden Stokes-Nuxoll late in the first half.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments