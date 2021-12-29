LEWISTON — Eight teams including the Grangeville girls brought top competition from several classifications in Idaho as well as two teams out of Washington to the LCSC Activity Center Dec. 28, with the tournament to continue Wednesday and Thursday. Grangeville opened against the hosts and plays either Moscow or Richland today, Dec. 29, with tip-time, depending on Tuesday’s outcome, at either 10:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. The final day opponent depends on the earlier outcomes, and will be one of Lapwai, Soda Springs, Post Falls or Clarkston.
The boys are also playing at LCSC the same days, with the field including Lewiston’s varsity and JV teams, Moscow, Kellogg, Lapwai and, from Washington, Annie Wright and Clarkston. The Grangeville boys’ game time Dec. 29 will be either 9 a.m. or 3 p.m., depending on the outcome of their game after press time Tuesday against the Lewiston varsity.
