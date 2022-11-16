MELBA — The Grangeville basketball girls ran into two of the state’s top 2A teams last weekend. At the end of last season, the Bulldogs competed favorably against teams of this caliber, and, having graduated all of last season’s starters, found they have a lot of improvement to make to return to that same level.
With shot clocks pushing the pace at Melba on Friday night, Nov. 11, the Bulldogs did not have a single violation, but frequently turned it over in the backcourt against the Mustangs’ full-court pressure. Melba won, 56-31.
The Bulldogs notched their first points when Mattie Thacker found Madalyn Green for basket, then tallied a free throw by Addisyn Vanderwall, and a press-break basket by Adalei Lefebvre. Caryss Barger then scored a layup, dribbling away from tight defense to score at the end of the shot clock.
Lefebvre added another press break layup after the Bulldogs regrouped with a timeout during the second quarter. Green added a jumper, scoring off an offensive rebound. Vanderwall scored another foul shot, and Barger added a free throw just before halftime.
Green scored again early in the third quarter, then Vanderwall scored off an inbound pass from Barger. Barger scored again late in the third.
The Bulldogs notched 12 points during the fourth, of which Abbie Frei scored six on two three-pointers.
On Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12, Cole Valley took an 18-4 lead during the first quarter, after which Grangeville found a rhythm, as Barger, Green, Thacker and Lefebvre each scored eight points, with Vanderwall and Frei notching five apiece.
Grangeville visited McCall on Tuesday night, Nov. 15, and hosts Parma on Friday, Nov. 18, at 1:30 p.m. — the first basketball home game of the season. Coming up, Grangeville visits Council Nov. 29 and plays the annual Idaho County Shootout at Prairie on Dec. 2.
