MELBA — The Grangeville basketball girls ran into two of the state’s top 2A teams last weekend. At the end of last season, the Bulldogs competed favorably against teams of this caliber, and, having graduated all of last season’s starters, found they have a lot of improvement to make to return to that same level.

With shot clocks pushing the pace at Melba on Friday night, Nov. 11, the Bulldogs did not have a single violation, but frequently turned it over in the backcourt against the Mustangs’ full-court pressure. Melba won, 56-31.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments