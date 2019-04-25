KOOSKIA – When the Clearwater Valley boys put together a bottom-of-the-seventh rally that threatened to spoil his gem of a game, Grangeville starting pitcher Michael Woods polished off a 5-3 complete game with a strikeout.
“Woods pitching was the best thing we had happen today,” GHS coach Lee Nadiger said after the game, “and defensively, I thought we played well.”
Woods worked efficiently, and he finished with 11 strikeouts.
The Rams’ pitching committee had similar success early in the contest, which saw the teams throw a combined total of 66 pitches during the first three innings.
Grangeville took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth, which saw CV strike back to lead 2-1 through four. GHS replied with back-to-back run-scoring singles by Thomas Reynolds and Gannon Garman, and led 3-2 into the seventh.
During the top of the seventh, Grangeville got insurance in the form of Garman’s two-run double, which drove home Chase Adkison (1-3 with a single and a walk) and Reynolds (2-4 on the day).
The Rams nearly stole it during the seventh, which began with two quick groundouts. The top of CV’s order produced back-to-back-to-back singles by Connor Jackson, Evan Jackson and Ty Dominguez to score one run. Then Davis McElroy worked a full count for a bases-loading walk, bringing up Bubba Summers. Summers also worked a full count, but swung through the final pitch.
“It was good baseball and we had a chance,” CV coach Josh Bradley said afterward. “We hadn’t played on our field for eight games in a row and it was good to get out here and play. The defense was solid, we pitched good, we kept everybody low on their pitch counts. We have two league games with Genesee and a bunch of league stuff coming up, so it was good we did it that way. The defense was clean and made good plays, and a few exceptional plays. And we hit the ball – Woods is a good pitcher. We put ourselves in position to win, and we didn’t lose because we blew it. We lost because they got a few more timely hits than we did. Bubba’s a little hard on himself, but baseball’s a hard game. It could have gone either way. He could have hit it hard, but the pitcher got the best of him this time. That’s fun baseball though, man, when you don’t know what’s going to happen. I told the kids, win or lose, this team has no quit, and that’s all I want as a coach.”
Next up for Grangeville is a 2 p.m. doubleheader with St. Maries Monday, April 22, at Kamiah. In effect, these games could decide the Central Idaho League regular season champion, with Grangeville potentially securing the top seed for the district tournament with a win.
Next up for Clearwater Valley is a 1 p.m. April 27 doubleheader with Genesee at CVHS. The Rams have pushed to near the top of the Whitepine League as well as the idahosports.com 1A coaches poll.
“We need Potlatch to slip up a bit to get that first-place spot, but second place is there if we take care of what we can do,” Bradley said. “It’s nice to finally get a little respect for what we’ve been doing.”
