Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

GRANGEVILLE — The boys basketball Bulldogs scheduled three games before the winter break, with Kamiah in town after press time on Nov. 30, and both of the upcoming games scheduled at home. This Friday night, Dec. 2, they’re set to host Prairie for the annual Idaho County Shootout. Then, on Dec. 7, they’ll host McCall. For the Shootout, they’ll play after the varsity girls, and against McCall, start time is 7:30 p.m. — after the JV boys game that night.

After the shootout, Prairie has Timberline calendared Dec. 6.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments