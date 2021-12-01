GRANGEVILLE — The boys basketball Bulldogs scheduled three games before the winter break, with Kamiah in town after press time on Nov. 30, and both of the upcoming games scheduled at home. This Friday night, Dec. 2, they’re set to host Prairie for the annual Idaho County Shootout. Then, on Dec. 7, they’ll host McCall. For the Shootout, they’ll play after the varsity girls, and against McCall, start time is 7:30 p.m. — after the JV boys game that night.
After the shootout, Prairie has Timberline calendared Dec. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.