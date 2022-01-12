KAMIAH — Many games across North Central Idaho that had been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, were called off due to weather, and the list of cancellations included the Grangeville-Kamiah rematch that night. Prairie-Orofino and St. John Bosco-Timberline were also called off, with the later to be rescheduled, as it is a league matchup.
Friday’s games went off as scheduled, and the KHS girls squashed Logos 40-16 with eight scorers including nine points from Logan Landmark.
Kamiah visits Prairie Jan. 13, visits Troy Jan. 15, and visits CV Jan. 18.
