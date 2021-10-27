Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

OROFINO — St. Maries got the better of Grangeville during the regular season, but the GHS volleyball girls knocked the Lumberjacks out of the district tournament last week, prevailing 3-2 (25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 17-25, 15-9) in single elimination play to earn a shot at Central Idaho League champion Orofino.

In the first game of the double-elimination portion of last week’s district tournament, GHS took Orofino to five sets as well — and to extra points in the fifth game — but OHS held on to win 3-2 (24-26, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22, 18-16).

The next night, hosting the tournament by dint of a superior regular season record, Orofino punched its ticket to state with another win, 3-0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-11).

