OROFINO — St. Maries got the better of Grangeville during the regular season, but the GHS volleyball girls knocked the Lumberjacks out of the district tournament last week, prevailing 3-2 (25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 17-25, 15-9) in single elimination play to earn a shot at Central Idaho League champion Orofino.
In the first game of the double-elimination portion of last week’s district tournament, GHS took Orofino to five sets as well — and to extra points in the fifth game — but OHS held on to win 3-2 (24-26, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22, 18-16).
The next night, hosting the tournament by dint of a superior regular season record, Orofino punched its ticket to state with another win, 3-0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-11).
