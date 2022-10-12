The Grangeville Ladies Golf League wrapped up the season with a two-day tournament. Jody Gordan and Val Stone each scored 89 to take first gross and first net, respectively, on Saturday. They also set a new ladies course record. Lynda Williams placed second low net.

On Sunday, Gordan took first gross, Stone took first net, and Terrie Helmich took second net.

