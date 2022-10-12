The Grangeville Ladies Golf League wrapped up the season with a two-day tournament. Jody Gordan and Val Stone each scored 89 to take first gross and first net, respectively, on Saturday. They also set a new ladies course record. Lynda Williams placed second low net.
On Sunday, Gordan took first gross, Stone took first net, and Terrie Helmich took second net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.