LEWISTON — Macy Smith missed out on the softball Bulldogs’ season opener March 16 at Clarkston, and showed what she can do in her first games March 18 against Bonners Ferry at Lewiston’s Airport Park, where GHS won both games and scored a combined total of 65 runs. The scores were 31-3 in the first game and 34-16 in the second.
“All the girls played great,” coach Jerime Zimmerman said. “It was a total team effort and we are on the right track as a team so far. We have a tough test against Timberlake [after press time March 22]. I’m really proud of the girls and how they competed.”
Beyond Smith’s solid start — pitching two innings, catching seven, and batting nine-for-10 with four doubles, two triples and two home runs plus two singles totaling 14 RBI — Zimmerman pointed out the pitching of Adalei Lefebvre and Mattie Thacker, who yielded just six hits and six runs in seven innings.
“I’m looking forward to a great season with this group of girls,” Zimmerman said.
GHS had been scheduled to host McCall on March 19, but those games were canceled.
Next, Grangeville plays Kendrick at Juliaetta at 4 p.m. March 24, then has a road trip to Parma and Melba April 1-2.
