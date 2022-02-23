KUNA — Having played their hearts out during a semifinal loss the previous night, the Grangeville basketball girls scorched Melba, securing third place and avenging an early-season loss with a 54-39 win Saturday, Feb. 19, at the 2A state tournament.
Camden Barger, who played every minute as the Bulldogs tried to come back against Aberdeen on Friday, exited with a knee injury during the second quarter, having drawn three fouls, assisted four baskets, and scored six points.
That required Grangeville to adjust, which put Bailey Vanderwall and Talia Brown in different guard roles than they have usually played this season. Vanderwall ended up scoring 24 points in addition to 10 rebounds, and Brown ended up drawing six fouls and scoring nine points, including a seven-for-10 showing from the foul line.
Grangeville posted an 18-0 shutout during the first quarter, and led by 25, 34-9, late in the second quarter.
It marked Grangeville’s highest state finish since 2011, when the Bulldogs won the 2A title. GHS had reached the third-place game in 2013, 2015 and 2021. GHS won the consolation trophy in 2014, when Melba prevailed over GHS in the first round and went on to third place.
