GRANGEVILLE — Bailey Vanderwall (12 points), Cameran Green (10) and Adalei Lefebvre (10) carried the Grangeville basketball girls past Orofino 57-20 for the team’s fifth straight district title. Leading 17-3 after one quarter and 35-5 at halftime, GHS enters next week’s state tournament as the No. 1 seed based on computer rankings, which pegged Grangeville’s 18-3 regular season showing as slightly better than 17-3 Melba. This puts GHS in the first game of the first round of the 2A tournament at Kuna, where the Bulldogs will face Declo in the quarterfinal at noon MT on Thursday, Feb. 17.
