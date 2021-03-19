The Grangeville baseball boys beat Payette 4-0 and Melba 10-0 the Bill Betts Tournament in Payette Friday, March 19, to reach the title round to be played at 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday. The Bulldogs will then play Cole Valley at 5 p.m. MT.
Against Melba, GHS led 1-0 after Blake Schoo scored leading off, then converted free bases for Reece Wimer and Jared Lindsley into a 3-0 lead during the second inning. The Bulldogs went on to win by 10-run rule, as Schoo faced 18 batters in five innings on the hill.
Against Payette, Schoo scored in the first and pitchers Reece Wimer, Miles Lefebvre and Tommy Reynolds made it stand as a shutout in seven innings.
