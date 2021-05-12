GRANGEVILLE — Outstanding play in all aspects carried the 2021 baseball Bulldogs to their fourth straight district title with a sweep of St. Maries and Orofino Monday afternoon, May 10.
“I thought we pitched the ball well today,” head coach Lee Nadiger said. “Blake Schoo had 12 strikeouts that first game, and I think Tommy Reynolds had about the same. Blake worked through a few walks here and there, but really, when those guys are in the strike zone, they’re really tough to hit. Then, offensively, one through nine, we showed we have a really tough lineup. They’ll get to your pitchers eventually, and they were all really impressive today. I also thought we played really good defense. Reece Wimer played great at third, and I can’t say enough about Tori Ebert behind the plate. He does so many things the average fan might not see, in how he receives the ball, how he commands the field, and how we trust him. We talk a lot about trust on this team, and we you have a guy back there who can control a game like that, it’s just huge.”
Ebert broke a 1-1 tie in the late game — a 12-2 win over Orofino — with a two-run home run, which was his first of the year.
“That home run tied the school record for most team home runs in a year,” Nadiger said. “That was our 14th, and we’ll have a chance to break that at state.”
Earlier, Reynolds hit a two-run homer against St. Maries as the Bulldogs advanced to the district title game, also by a 12-2 final.
At the state tournament in Pocatello May 20-22, Grangeville will face the Melba-Nampa Christian district winner.
“We’ve played them both,” Nadiger said. “We beat Melba and lost to Nampa Christian, but that was a long time ago, and, you know, I like our side of the bracket.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.