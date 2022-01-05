LEWISTON — The GHS basketball boys got outscored 75-24 on the first night of the holiday tournament Dec. 28-30 at the LCSC Activity Center, with Miles Lefebvre scoring 10 of those points.
The Bulldogs fell 61-41 to the Lewiston JV during the second round, with Carter Mundt scoring a team-high 10 points. That put the Bulldogs in line for a Saturday morning game against Kellogg in Clarkston, but that was canceled due to weather.
Grangeville’s next scheduled game was Jan. 4 at McCall, with home games coming up Jan. 8 against Moscow and Jan. 11 against Orofino.
