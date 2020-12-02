GRANGEVILLE — KHS alum Bailey Nygaard was a key player on the court last time the Kamiah varsity beat Grangeville at GHS, which was back in January 2013. As JV coach last Tuesday night, Nov. 24, Nygaard called a timeout after a few minutes of disengaged play from her girls, and the Kamiah bomb squad went on to beat Grangeville’s 31-30. But after that, the junior-led GHS varsity showed what a difference a couple of years experience and state seasoning make, lighting up young Kamiah 57-37.
With four freshmen playing major minutes, KHS had a hard time crossing the time line against Grangeville’s early full-court pressure. The Kubs broke it once, but trailed 8-2 after Camden Barger sent a pass to Talia Brown for two. During that opening sequence, Barger scored on a foul shot, off a turnover, on another foul shot, and off a rebound. She went back to the line for two more midway through the first quarter, and went on to make 12 of her 13 free throws on the night.
Kamiah closed within four, 10-6, after which Grangeville put the outcome out of question with a 14-1 run that spanned the break between quarters.
Barger (22 points), Macy Smith (14) and Bailey Vanderwall (13) ended up with double-figures for Grangeville.
Those three scored two points apiece early in the second, prompting a Kubs timeout 5:27 before halftime. After regrouping, KHS freshmen Ashlyn Schoening (10 points) and Karlee Skinner (eight) each found their way to the foul line, but after their free throws, Barger, Smith and Vanderwall pushed Grangeville’s lead to 20 points, 31-11.
The lead stood at 26, 45=19, after three quarters, but Kamiah pared that back to 20 as four KHS players made three-pointers during the fourth.
Next, Grangeville visits Prairie this Friday night, Dec. 4, and travels to McCall on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Kamiah visited Prairie after press time Dec. 1, and is set to visit Troy on Dec. 4 and Orofino on Dec. 8.
