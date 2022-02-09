GRANGEVILLE — Camden Barger (25 points) and Bailey Vanderwall (11) paced Grangeville past Orofino on the last night of regular season play Feb. 1 at GHS. The Bulldogs won 68-20, building a 27-1 lead during the first quarter and rolling off a 20-2 run during the third.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments